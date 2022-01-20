Joe Biden confirms Kamala Harris 'going to be my running mate' in 2024

Joe Biden confirms Kamala Harris 'going to be my running mate' in 20241 min read . 06:20 AM IST
- Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color to be elected US vice president, has seen her approval ratings plunge since she entered office
US President Joe Biden confirmed on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
"She is going to be my running mate," Biden said of Harris during a press conference.
Harris, the first woman and person of color to be elected US vice president, has seen her approval ratings plunge since she entered office.
