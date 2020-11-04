Joe Biden crosses 200 mark, needs 70 more to clinch US President job from Trump

NEW DELHI: Democratic Party challenger and former US Vice President Joe Biden has moved past the 200 electoral vote count as of 9.am IST in the race for the US President against Republican incumbent Donald Trump. A contestant needs to win 270 electoral votes to occupy the White House.

The two candidates are locked in a tight race in the big swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Michigan.

The markets reacted on the news flow with the US Dow December Futures giving up 300 points to trade in the negative. The futures recovered to go back to the green. Bitcoin surged past the 14,000 mark for the first time since 2017 and the Chinese yuan tanked as the initial counting indicating that Trump, a Chinese baiter, wasn’t out of the contest.

Betting markets flipped in favour of a Trump victory but the odds look stacked against the incumbent now.

Most polls had given Biden a clear lead but results in several key states pointed out to a closer contest. Data at several US news outlets pointed out to the US President holding sway over Hispanics, Blacks and Latin Americans. Biden seemed to be doing better with the Mexicans and the elderly whites, probably the covid factor playing a role there.

The world’s largest economy saw its highest voter turnout in more than a century with 160 million people voting, accounting for a 67% turnout.

Trump has so far won Florida, Arkansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Utah, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wyoming, Indiana and South Carolina.

Biden has won New York, Virginia, Connecticut, Delaware, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, California, Illinois, Maryland, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The Democrats have retained control of the House of Representatives. The Republicans will have control of the Senate.

