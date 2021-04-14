US President Joe Biden has extended greeting to the South Asian and Southeast Asian communities, celebrating festivals like Vaisakhi, Navratri and Songkran.

Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote, "Jill and I send our warmest wishes to the South Asian and Southeast Asian communities who are celebrating Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran, and the incoming New Year this week. Happy Bengali, Cambodian, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, and Vishu New Year."

Jill and I send our warmest wishes to the South Asian and Southeast Asian communities who are celebrating Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran, and the incoming New Year this week. Happy Bengali, Cambodian, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, and Vishu New Year! — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2021

Biden and the US first lady were joined by several lawmakers in greeting Indian Americans and Sikhs on the occasion of Vaisakhi.

"Wishing a happy and healthy Vaisakhi to the Sikh community celebrating across the country!" Indian American Congressman Dr Ami Bera said.

Another Indian American lawmaker, Ro Khanna, twetted, "Wishing the Sikh community in America and around the world a happy Vaisakhi!"

"Wishing a happy Vaisakhi to all those celebrating in New Jersey and around the world!" said Congressman Frank Pallone.

Pallone and Congressman John Garamendi have introduced a resolution honouring the Sikh community's celebration of Vaisakhi.

"Wishing a happy Vaisakhi to all the Sikhs and Sikh Americans celebrating in Illinois and across the world," tweeted Senator Dick Durbin.

"Warm wishes on Vaisakhi to everyone in the Sikh community who call New Jersey home. This is a time to focus on what matters most -- family and standing in solidarity with our neighbours," said Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "Vaisakhi is a time to celebrate renewed faith, a new year and coming together as neighbours. On this historically significant day for Sikhs and Punjabis, I'm wishing celebrants in New York, across America and around the world a happy Vaisakhi!".

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. It is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Ugadi in Kannada or Naba Barsha in West Bengal.

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

This year Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated from 13 to 22 April. The festival is much like Maha Navratri, dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via