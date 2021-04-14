OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Joe Biden extends greetings to Indian Americans, South Asians, Southeast Asians celebrating Vaisakhi, other festivals

US President Joe Biden has extended greeting to the South Asian and Southeast Asian communities, celebrating festivals like Vaisakhi, Navratri and Songkran.

Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote, "Jill and I send our warmest wishes to the South Asian and Southeast Asian communities who are celebrating Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran, and the incoming New Year this week. Happy Bengali, Cambodian, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, and Vishu New Year."

Biden and the US first lady were joined by several lawmakers in greeting Indian Americans and Sikhs on the occasion of Vaisakhi.

"Wishing a happy and healthy Vaisakhi to the Sikh community celebrating across the country!" Indian American Congressman Dr Ami Bera said.

Another Indian American lawmaker, Ro Khanna, twetted, "Wishing the Sikh community in America and around the world a happy Vaisakhi!"

"Wishing a happy Vaisakhi to all those celebrating in New Jersey and around the world!" said Congressman Frank Pallone.

Pallone and Congressman John Garamendi have introduced a resolution honouring the Sikh community's celebration of Vaisakhi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Gopinath called on rich countries to help poor nations access the shots, saying achieving widespread vaccinations should be the absolute number-one priority.Premium Premium

Covid vaccination delays top risk for global economy: IMF's Gita Gopinath

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST
A member prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site.Premium Premium

South Africa suspends use of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 06:54 AM IST
People wait in queues outside the office of the Chemists Association to demand necessary supply of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir.Premium Premium

Jharkhand: No shortage of Remdesivir injection in state, says Health Minister Banna Gupta

1 min read . 06:43 AM IST
Devotees offering prayers on the occasion of Navratri at sanatan Dharm Mandir at Sector 19 in Noida, Premium Premium

Temples, mosques announce Covid-19 guidelines in Noida

1 min read . 06:25 AM IST

"Wishing a happy Vaisakhi to all the Sikhs and Sikh Americans celebrating in Illinois and across the world," tweeted Senator Dick Durbin.

"Warm wishes on Vaisakhi to everyone in the Sikh community who call New Jersey home. This is a time to focus on what matters most -- family and standing in solidarity with our neighbours," said Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "Vaisakhi is a time to celebrate renewed faith, a new year and coming together as neighbours. On this historically significant day for Sikhs and Punjabis, I'm wishing celebrants in New York, across America and around the world a happy Vaisakhi!".

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. It is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Ugadi in Kannada or Naba Barsha in West Bengal.

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

This year Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated from 13 to 22 April. The festival is much like Maha Navratri, dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout