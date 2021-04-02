US President Joe Biden has mentioned Holi during his virtual address to the faith and community leaders from across the nation ahead of the Easter celebrations.

Biden said he and the First Lady Jill Biden were looking forward to their Easter celebration.

"Because we've had the great honour of being vaccinated, we may be able to get together with some of them (family members) this Easter," Biden said on Thursday.

"And -- but Passover began last week. The Hindu holiday of Holi was last week. Ramadan is right around the corner," Biden said.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris sent greetings on the occasion of Holi. This was for the first time that an American vice president sent Holi greetings.

Biden said it was not only a time of reverence and celebration, but also one of the most important opportunities of the year to connect with their congregations and communities.

"All of the great confessional faiths have the same notion about the value of human beings and the value in that we're made in the image of God and that's why all of you gotten involved in the way you have. No one is not important, everyone is important," he said.

