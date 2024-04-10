Joe Biden ‘proudest’ of his work in strengthening India-US ties: Top US official
US NSA Jake Sullivan and NSC senior director for technology Tarun Chhabra are expected to travel to India later this month
Washington: Among the achievements that US President Joe Biden is “proudest" of is his effort to build stronger ties with India, and the two countries are working together more closely than ever before in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific and on technology, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday.