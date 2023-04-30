Home / News / India /  PM Narendra Modi, Joe Biden to meet Pacific leaders in Papua New Guinea, PNG Premier says
Back

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Papua New Guinea in May to attend a meeting of Pacific leaders, the island nation’s premier said on his government’s official Facebook page.

Biden will meet with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, as well as 18 Pacific Island leaders, who will be in capital Port Moresby to attend the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.

“Papua New Guinea is ready to receive both President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Marape said in an April 29 post, calling it “a historic first." It is also “a ‘going forward’ futuristic meeting of global superpowers, in the biggest country in the Pacific."

The US and its allies have so far largely avoided pressuring India over its close ties with Russia, a key supplier of weapons and energy to the South Asian nation. That’s partly because Washington sees New Delhi as a bulwark to counter China and included it in the Quad — a grouping that also has Japan and Australia.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout