PM Narendra Modi, Joe Biden to meet Pacific leaders in Papua New Guinea, PNG Premier says1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Papua New Guinea is ready to receive both President Biden and Prime Minister Modi,” Marape said in an April 29 post, calling it 'a historic first'
US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Papua New Guinea in May to attend a meeting of Pacific leaders, the island nation’s premier said on his government’s official Facebook page.
