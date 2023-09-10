comScore
G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden on Sunday highlighted the focus of the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit in India, saying that the focus was ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. Biden will arrive in Vietnam on Sunday to expand ties between the two nations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), President Biden wrote, “One Earth. One Family. One Future. That’s the focus of this G20 Summit: building resilient infrastructure, making quality infrastructure investments, and creating a better future that represents greater opportunity, dignity, and prosperity for everyone."

The first day of the G20 Summit remained full of heavy engagements for the world leaders here in New Delhi. The US, India, Brazil, and South Africa reaffirmed their shared commitment to the G20, which is to deliver solutions for the shared world.

"Together, the United States, India, Brazil, and South Africa reaffirm our shared commitment to the G20 – delivering solutions for our shared world," Biden further wrote. 

The leaders of the four countries, who met on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, vowed to build on the "historic progress" of India’s G20 Presidency to address global challenges.

In a joint statement, the four countries said, “In this spirit, together with the World Bank President, we welcome the G20’s commitment to build better, bigger, and more effective multilateral development banks. This commitment underscores what we can do, by working together through the G20, to support our people toward a better future."

The opening day of the G20 summit on Saturday witnessed several crucial developments, including the formal induction of the African Union to the group, 100 percent consensus on the Delhi Declaration, a biofuel alliance, and the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IECC EC).

India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union, on Saturday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the IECC EC.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 10 Sep 2023, 08:30 AM IST
