OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Joe Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' Day One executive actions: Aide
Joe Biden’s team is unhappy with Twitter’s decision to deny the new administration millions of existing White House followers (AP)
Joe Biden’s team is unhappy with Twitter’s decision to deny the new administration millions of existing White House followers (AP)

Joe Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' Day One executive actions: Aide

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 07:53 PM IST Trevor Hunnicutt , Reuters

US President-elect Joe Biden will cap a busy day of inauguration pageantry by using the powers of his new office to push policy changes on housing, student loans, climate change and immigration, a top aide said

WILMINGTON : US President-elect Joe Biden will cap a busy day of inauguration pageantry by using the powers of his new office to push policy changes on housing, student loans, climate change and immigration, a top aide said on Saturday.

Biden, who campaigned on a raft of promises to undo President Donald Trump’s legacy even before the novel coronavirus pandemic walloped the nation, will unveil “roughly a dozen" previously promised executive actions on Wednesday, incoming Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said in a memo distributed to reporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A dead crow and myna found at Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity and Botanical Garden in Sector-52, in Gurugram (Representational image)

Gujarat: Dead crow samples test positive for bird flu in Navsari

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logos

Facebook, Twitter summoned by parliamentary panel over social media misuse

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala records 5,005 new Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 08:12 PM IST
An uptick in road construction is emblematic of the government’s focus on infrastructure creation

Highway construction in FY21 could surpass last year’s target: Govt

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST

The actions to be taken on Wednesday include rejoining the Paris climate accords, reversing a travel ban on several majority Muslim countries, extending a pause on federal student loan payments, halting evictions and foreclosures, as well as mandating masks in inter-state travel and on federal property.

All of the measures were previously announced.

Most of the measures are a reversal of policies Trump pursued and do not require congressional action. But Biden will also unveil a long-expected immigration proposal that would provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants that does require congressional action.

That measure, as well as Biden’s recent proposal for $1.9 trillion in spending on Covid vaccinations and economic stimulus, face uphill battles in a Congress narrowly controlled by Biden’s fellow Democrats.

A broader set of Biden’s “Day One" promises will be executed over the following nine days after the inauguration, Klain said. Those measures include expanding COVID-19 testing and directing the government to favour American-made goods when it makes purchases.

“President-elect Biden is assuming the presidency in a moment of profound crisis for our nation," Klain said. “During the campaign, President-elect Biden pledged to take immediate action to start addressing these crises and build back better."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout