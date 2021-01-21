Joe Biden's speechwriter is Indian-American Vinay Reddy from Telangana

On Wednesday, Joe Biden , the new US President delivered his inaugural address laying out the agenda for his administration.

Biden's speechwriting team who helped him shape the draft is led by an Indian-American, Vinay Reddy, who was a speechwriter for the Biden-Harris campaign and previously served as chief speechwriter when Biden was Vice President in Barack Obama's second term.

Notably, Vinay Reddy has roots in a remote village of Karimnagar district of Telangana.

Raised in Dayton, Ohio, Reddy was the chief speechwriter to Biden during his second term as the vice president of the US from 2013 to 2017. He is the first-ever Indian American to be appointed as a presidential speechwriter.

As per The Wall Street Journal, people familiar with his plans said Biden has been drafting the speech since the start of his presidential transition in November.

Aides have said his speech will be in keeping with the major themes of his campaign, including unity, bipartisanship and optimism, the daily noted.

"He wants to use the moment to call Americans to unity," incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal.

In his maiden address to the nation, soon after he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, Biden delivered a forward-looking speech built around the theme of unity, advisors close to the President-elect said.

Biden spoke about the need to bring the country together during an unprecedented moment of crisis.

He reached out to all Americans and called on every citizen to be part of meeting the extraordinary challenges facing fellow Americans.

Biden's "remarks was a forward-looking vision for his presidency while addressing the moment we are living in as a country. The speech was built around the theme of unity."

The speech lasted for around 30 minutes. The theme of the speech was America United.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via