Joe Biden says abuse of power cannot extinguish the flame of democracy

Joe Biden was confirmed as the next US president on Monday as the Electoral College formalized his victory over Donald Trump, all but closing the door on the incumbent's efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Electors met across all US states to seal his win, with California pushing Biden over the majority of 270 votes -- and clearing the way for him to take office on January 20.

Later on Monday evening, Biden took to Twitter to say In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them. The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame.

The 200-plus-year-old Electoral College procedure is merely a formality in confirming the will of the people expressed at the polls, but the process carried added significance given the turbulence of last month's election and Trump's refusal to acknowledge his own defeat.

California's electors burst into applause as the presiding officer read out the tally of 55 in favor of Biden and none opposed -- confirming Barack Obama's former vice president as the nation's 46th president.

Quoting from the speech he was expected to deliver in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware later Monday, Biden said, "Democracy prevailed. We the people voted.... The integrity of our elections remains intact."

Adding, "Now it is time to turn the page, to unite, to heal," Biden said. "I will be a president for all Americans."

Biden said he would be the president for all Americans, even those who don't agree with him. He urged people to focus instead on combating the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

Biden praised voters for casting ballots in record numbers on 3 November despite fears of Covid-19 and "enormous political pressure, verbal abuse and even threats of physical violence" against those running the election.

Soundly beaten by Biden on November 3, Trump continues to claim, without evidence, that he was the real winner.

Court after court has turned down the Republican team's claims of election fraud and last Friday the US Supreme Court dealt a final legal blow when it threw out an appeal lodged by Trump allies from Texas and other Republican-led states.

