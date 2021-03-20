Joe Biden stumbles twice, falls while trying to board Air Force One. Watch video

The 78-year-old commander in chief tripped twice before falling over the third time as he flew up the stairs of the idling aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, reported news agency ANI quoting New York Post.
Video of Biden stumbling twice and then falling while running up the steps of Air Force One has gone viral on social media.
In the video, Biden appeared to take a moment to dust off his knee before holding on to the side railings of the staircase as he tries to climb amid a "windy weather".
He then gave a salute before ducking into the cabin.
"It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 per cent," she was quoted as saying by the Independent.
"He's doing fine. He's preparing for the trip just fine."
Taking to Twitter, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield wrote, "I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I'm happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs."
I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.