Joe Biden stumbles twice, falls while trying to board Air Force One. Watch video

US President Joe Biden stumbled upon a staircase twice and then fell while trying to board the Air Force One on Friday.

The incident happened while Biden was headed to Atlanta where the US Prez is expected to meet Asian-American community leaders following the mass firing at a parlour earlier this week.

The 78-year-old commander in chief tripped twice before falling over the third time as he flew up the stairs of the idling aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, reported news agency ANI quoting New York Post.

Video of Biden stumbling twice and then falling while running up the steps of Air Force One has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Biden appeared to take a moment to dust off his knee before holding on to the side railings of the staircase as he tries to climb amid a "windy weather".

He then gave a salute before ducking into the cabin.

WATCH: Biden falls three times trying to climb the stairs to board Air Force One pic.twitter.com/IfDUjLPQB4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 19, 2021

According to a report, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told White House pool reporters that the president was "doing fine" after the fall.

"It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 per cent," she was quoted as saying by the Independent.

"He's doing fine. He's preparing for the trip just fine."

Taking to Twitter, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield wrote, "I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I'm happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs."

I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021

Joe Biden, who defeated former US President Donald Trump in a bitterly contested election last year, is the oldest president of the United States of America.

In the run-up to the 2020 US Presidential elections, some people had expressed concerns about Biden's health and fitness.

In November last year, Biden suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via