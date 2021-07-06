Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Joe Biden to zero in on Delta variant as US approaches 160 mn COVID vaccination

Joe Biden to zero in on Delta variant as US approaches 160 mn COVID vaccination

The Delta variant, which is becoming dominant in many countries, is more easily transmitted than earlier versions of the coronavirus and may cause more severe disease, especially among younger people
1 min read . 09:59 PM IST Reuters

  • Biden is scheduled to make remarks on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a briefing from his advisers
  • A White House official said the country will be nearing 160 million people fully vaccinated by the end of the week

U.S. President Joe Biden will encourage Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get their shots to protect themselves from the widely-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, the White House said on Tuesday.

Biden is scheduled to make remarks on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a briefing from his advisers. A White House official said the country will be "nearing" 160 million people fully vaccinated by the end of the week.

"He will speak to the American people about the strong progress that the country has made in recovery because of its robust vaccination campaign, as well as the importance of every eligible American getting vaccinated, especially as the Delta variant continues to grow among unvaccinated people across the country," the official said about Biden's planned remarks.

The Delta variant, which is becoming dominant in many countries, is more easily transmitted than earlier versions of the coronavirus and may cause more severe disease, especially among younger people. It has now been found in every U.S. state, health officials have said.

Biden will also discuss how the administration plans to make the vaccine available in more healthcare settings, the official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

