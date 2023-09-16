Joe Biden won't pardon son Hunter if he is convicted, says White House1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 07:35 AM IST
US President Joe Biden won't pardon Hunter if convicted, says White House press secretary.
US President Joe Biden will not pardon Hunter Biden if he's convicted on federal charges, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.
Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 07:45 AM IST
