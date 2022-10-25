John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar dies at 73

John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar dies at 731 min read . 12:32 PM IST
- John Shaw had served the Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceutical company as the Vice-Chairman and Non-Executive Director for over 22 years.
John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw passed away at the age of 73. Informing on her social media handle, she penned an emotional note saying she lost her mentor and soul mate.
John Shaw died on 24 October at a private hospital. He had served the Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceutical company as the Vice-Chairman and Non-Executive Director for over 22 years.
"I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly," Mazumdar-Shah wrote. She married him in the year 1998.
John Shaw, a Scotsman and Indophile, headed a leading textiles MNC Madura Coats as Chairman and Managing Director before joining Biocon in 1999.
"He has contributed majorly to the transformation of Biocon from a small enzymes company to a globally recognised biopharmaceutical company and has played an important role in ensuring the highest levels of corporate governance in the company, as well as, in the financial and strategic development of the group," the company said.
The company also shared details of his prayer meet.
“The voice of Nature loudly cries, & many a message from the skies, that something in us never dies."-Robert Burn. John Shaw, Former Vice Chairman, Biocon left for his heavenly abode on 24-10-22 & will be remembered for his immense contributions to Biocon during 22+ yrs tenure."
(With inputs from PTI)
