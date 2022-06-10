After winning a six-week-long defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard for an article she had written in 2018 accusing him of domestic violence Johny Depp is now calling out his daughter Lily-Rose Depp's silence all throughout the trial. She was even publically trolled and harassed online for not supporting him publicly during the trial.

Now, Johnny has addressed Lily-Rose’s silence in a collection of images from his NFT project Never Fear Truth, which he launched in January. An Instagram post of the art collection writes, “Behind the scenes of #NeverFearTruth. Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him."

Never Fear Truth has been described as the “first public exposure of Johnny’s art," focusing on the star’s “friends and heroes," with the website adding: “People he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person. Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him."

He has picked hundreds of different animated images of his daughter, and added various quotes across Lily-Rose’s face reading, “Silence. Exile. Cunning," a paraphrase from the novel A Portrait of the Artist and Johnny also has the three words tattooed on his forearm. Another one states, “Words become feeble."

Apart from a post on her 23rd birthday, Lily-Rose has not been active on her social media account throughout the trial. that's when she was trolled online for not publicly backing her dad.

Several social media followers disapproved of Depp's words against her daughter, @jules_linc stating, “You are a shameful father. Your daughter is entitled to her own reality and you have just exposed her to the firehose of vitriol from your fans. My father was much like you, but he never once judged us for our own reality of his acts. He was accountable for his substance abuse and left us only paintings of love and triumph. You are profiting from a most egregious betrayal of a person you are sworn to protect. Disgusting"

However, he found many supporters too, “NFT!! Your so RIGHT& Im so glad you actually stud up for yourself!& justice for other men! DOMESTIC VIOLENCE is serious for women ,like myself!" remarked @micheleruddle.