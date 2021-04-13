Johnson & Johnson says it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a US probe into rare blood clots.

The company announced the decision today after regulators in the United States said they were recommending a “pause" in administration of the single-dose shot to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

" The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority. We are aware of an extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine. The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases out of more than 6.8 million doses administered. Out of an abundance of caution, the CDC and FDA have recommended a pause in the use of our vaccine," it said in a statement.

In addition, we have been reviewing these cases with European health authorities. We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe.

We have been working closely with medical experts and health authorities, and we strongly support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public.

The CDC and FDA have made information available about proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot. The health authorities advise that people who have received our COVID-19 vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

US health authorities took the action "out of an abundance of caution" over a disorder that appears similar to that observed in rare cases of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe -- and the shots by both companies are based on adenovirus vector technology.

All the cases involved women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 14 days after vaccination.

