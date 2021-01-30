Johnson & Johnson, Novavax boost covid vaccine hopes. What it means for India

Johnson & Johnson’s much anticipated one-shot vaccine showed strong protection against COVID-19 infection, the late-stage trial data showed. "The vaccine candidate was 85% effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, 28 days after vaccination in all adults 18 years and older," the company said. The vaccine prevented 66% of moderate to severe cases of COVID-19, according to a company statement on Friday. Over 44,000 participants took part in the late stage trial of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine.

