Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Johnson & Johnson says committed to bringing its COVID vaccine to India

Johnson & Johnson says committed to bringing its COVID vaccine to India

Premium
Johnson & Johnson's statement comes after the company withdrew its application to conduct bridging clinical studies of its vaccine in India
1 min read . 08:21 PM IST PTI

Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson today said it remains committed to bringing its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to India and looks forward to ongoing discussions with the Indian government

NEW DELHI : Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson on Monday said it remains committed to bringing its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to India and looks forward to ongoing discussions with the Indian government.

Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson on Monday said it remains committed to bringing its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to India and looks forward to ongoing discussions with the Indian government.

The statement comes after the company withdrew its application to conduct bridging clinical studies of its vaccine in India after the government waived the requirement of such trials for foreign-approved vaccines.

The statement comes after the company withdrew its application to conduct bridging clinical studies of its vaccine in India after the government waived the requirement of such trials for foreign-approved vaccines.

"Johnson & Johnson remains committed to bringing its single- dose COVID-19 vaccine to the people of India.

"Johnson & Johnson remains committed to bringing its single- dose COVID-19 vaccine to the people of India.

"Since the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recently directed that there is no longer a requirement to conduct bridging clinical studies of COVID-19 vaccines in India, Johnson & Johnson withdrew its application to conduct these studies," the company said in an emailed statement.

"Since the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recently directed that there is no longer a requirement to conduct bridging clinical studies of COVID-19 vaccines in India, Johnson & Johnson withdrew its application to conduct these studies," the company said in an emailed statement.

According to the latest recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting to examine COVID-19 related proposals under the accelerated approval process, Johnson & Johnson had informed that it was withdrawing its proposal. 

According to the latest recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting to examine COVID-19 related proposals under the accelerated approval process, Johnson & Johnson had informed that it was withdrawing its proposal. 

"We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Government of India and will continue to explore how to accelerate availability of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in India," the company said.

"We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Government of India and will continue to explore how to accelerate availability of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in India," the company said.

India registered 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases registered an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

India registered 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases registered an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!