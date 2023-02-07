‘Join military and enjoy cheap liquor’: Netizen under fire for posting alcohol rates at Navy Officers' Mess in Delhi
Some users didn’t take it well that the Twitter user made an issue of such cheap liquor prices at a military canteen.
When a netizen tweeted the image of a menu of various alcohol brands with extremely-cheap prices against it, he wrote that his “Bangalore brain" wasn’t able to “comprehend" the prices. He mentions that the prices are Navy Officers' Mess in Delhi, and it soon created an uproar. The netizen was accused of having a grudge against the armed forces for their privileges.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×