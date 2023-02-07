When a netizen tweeted the image of a menu of various alcohol brands with extremely-cheap prices against it, he wrote that his “Bangalore brain" wasn’t able to “comprehend" the prices. He mentions that the prices are Navy Officers' Mess in Delhi, and it soon created an uproar. The netizen was accused of having a grudge against the armed forces for their privileges.

To give an idea of how cheap the liquor available at the mess actually is, a 60ml Black Dog 12 Years costs ₹118.89. In Bengaluru, a 375 ml bottle of Black Dog 12 Years costs ₹1,472. A 60ml Teacher 50 at the mess costs ₹124.58 whereas a 375 ml bottle of the same costs ₹1,490.in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Is DGCA considering limiting liquor service on flights? VK Singh replies

Some users didn’t take it well that the Twitter user made an issue of such cheap liquor prices at a military canteen. “Yes for these rates ppl have been sailing in sea, serving in siachen for months at minus 30 temp and sacrificed many social functions at home and may end up paying highest price in form of their life.BTW you too are most welcome to join this elite club and enjoy endless drinks (sic)," wrote one user.

My Bangalore brain cannot comprehend these prices pic.twitter.com/g9SrzWfcA4 — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) February 4, 2023

A user wondered why it made the netizen jealous and asked him to join the military, serve and enjoy cheap liquor. The netizen named Anant replied that he was also jealous of Lionel Messi but that didn’t mean he would start playing football.

Also Read: Delhi records 'highest liquor sales' during New Year week

“Taken that you didn't go ! What's the point displaying the menu card? Amply clear you want to put the Forces down and can't take it that the rates are subsidised. Was this needed? (sic)" wrote another user. Anant replied that he was “simply lamenting" how high Bangalore prices were.

“The very act of sharing was a gross violation of ethics and the invite to you," came from another user.

Anant eventually put a disclaimer that his post was just "wow so low these prices are" instead of indicating "how dare they be so low". The entire country knows that they enjoy lower rates on alcohol in the military. “What's with the uproar?" he asked.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author