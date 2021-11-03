Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "fruitful" first meeting with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit on Tuesday during which they reviewed the bilateral ties besides exchanging views about expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology and innovation.

A video of their interaction was tweeted by the official Twitter account of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel. In the video, Bennett praised PM Modi saying: "You are the most popular person in Israel".

Bennett also invited the Indian Prime Minister to “come join my party" and the two were seen sharing a laugh.

Prime Minister Modi and Bennett's maiden formal meeting came after their brief interaction on Monday during the climate conference.

Excellent meeting with @NarendraModi at @COP26.



Narendra, I want to thank you for your historic role in shaping the ties between our countries.



Together, we can bring India-Israel relations to a whole new level and build a better & brighter future for our nations.

🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sfRk7cNA7d — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 2, 2021

Earlier, recalling their brief meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said that the people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel.

"Glad to have met, yet again, PM @naftalibennett. We had fruitful talks on boosting India-Israel friendship in sectors such as research, innovation and futuristic technologies. These sectors are critical for empowering our youngsters," Modi tweeted.

"Enhancing friendship with Israel. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @naftalibennett had a fruitful meeting in Glasgow. Both leaders discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation for the benefit of our citizens," the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

"Furthering ties with our Strategic Partner. PM @narendramodi met PM of Israel @naftalibennett in Glasgow today," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.

"In their first such engagement, the two leaders reviewed our bilateral ties and discussed expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology & innovation," it said.

Later in a brief statement, the MEA said that the two leaders reviewed bilateral strategic partnership and expressed satisfaction over the progress made in diverse sectors.

"They agreed on further expanding cooperation, especially in the areas of high-technology and innovation," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.