'Joined Ajit Pawar's camp because...,' rebel NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal responds to Sharad Pawar1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Rebel NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has explained his decision to break ties with Sharad Pawar and join Ajit Pawar, citing Sharad Pawar's inconsistent political dealings as the reason. Bhujbal claimed that 45 out of 53 NCP MLAs have joined Ajit Pawar
Rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has given an explaination on why he broke ties with party chief Sharad Pawar and joined Ajit Pawar. The 75-year-old leader attributed Sharad Pawar's frequent flip-flops in his political dealings as the reason for leaving the side of NCP's patriarch.
