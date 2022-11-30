Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Joint HADR Exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ concludes

Joint HADR Exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ concludes

1 min read . 10:50 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Annual Joint HADR Exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ concluded on Wednesday

Samanvay 2022 tested the efficacy of all available HADR resources

NEW DELHI :The Annual Joint HADR Exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ concluded on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Defence in a press release.

NEW DELHI :The Annual Joint HADR Exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ concluded on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Defence in a press release.

Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh was the chief guest on the second day of the Multi Agency Exercise dedicated to Capability Demonstration.

Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh was the chief guest on the second day of the Multi Agency Exercise dedicated to Capability Demonstration.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that there is a need for collaborative HADR management at national and regional levels to improve interoperability and provide faster response to crisis situations.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that there is a need for collaborative HADR management at national and regional levels to improve interoperability and provide faster response to crisis situations.

Singh added that the necessity of speed, scale and solidarity in the disaster response mechanism will save valuable lives and property. “The focus of India has now shifted from a ‘relief- centric’ to a ‘multi-pronged’ approach to crises encompassing prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, relief and rehabilitation."

Singh added that the necessity of speed, scale and solidarity in the disaster response mechanism will save valuable lives and property. “The focus of India has now shifted from a ‘relief- centric’ to a ‘multi-pronged’ approach to crises encompassing prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, relief and rehabilitation."

He commended the role played by all stakeholders in the domain of HADR and the effectiveness of the Armed Forces as ‘First Responders’ in crisis situations.

He commended the role played by all stakeholders in the domain of HADR and the effectiveness of the Armed Forces as ‘First Responders’ in crisis situations.

Samanvay 2022 tested the efficacy of all available HADR resources. “It emerged as a significant step towards achieving synergy between various stakeholders and facilitated exchange of knowledge, experience and best practices with the participants including those representing the ASEAN member countries," the Ministry of Defence said.

Samanvay 2022 tested the efficacy of all available HADR resources. “It emerged as a significant step towards achieving synergy between various stakeholders and facilitated exchange of knowledge, experience and best practices with the participants including those representing the ASEAN member countries," the Ministry of Defence said.

The exercise was conducted by the IAF at Air Force Station, Agra from 28-30 November, 2022. Multiple stakeholders from the country and representatives from ASEAN member countries participated in the exercise.

The exercise was conducted by the IAF at Air Force Station, Agra from 28-30 November, 2022. Multiple stakeholders from the country and representatives from ASEAN member countries participated in the exercise.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP