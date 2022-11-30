Joint HADR Exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ concludes

Joint HADR Exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ concludes1 min read . 10:50 PM IST
Samanvay 2022 tested the efficacy of all available HADR resources
NEW DELHI :The Annual Joint HADR Exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ concluded on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Defence in a press release.
Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh was the chief guest on the second day of the Multi Agency Exercise dedicated to Capability Demonstration.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that there is a need for collaborative HADR management at national and regional levels to improve interoperability and provide faster response to crisis situations.
Singh added that the necessity of speed, scale and solidarity in the disaster response mechanism will save valuable lives and property. “The focus of India has now shifted from a ‘relief- centric’ to a ‘multi-pronged’ approach to crises encompassing prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, relief and rehabilitation."
He commended the role played by all stakeholders in the domain of HADR and the effectiveness of the Armed Forces as ‘First Responders’ in crisis situations.
Samanvay 2022 tested the efficacy of all available HADR resources. “It emerged as a significant step towards achieving synergy between various stakeholders and facilitated exchange of knowledge, experience and best practices with the participants including those representing the ASEAN member countries," the Ministry of Defence said.
The exercise was conducted by the IAF at Air Force Station, Agra from 28-30 November, 2022. Multiple stakeholders from the country and representatives from ASEAN member countries participated in the exercise.
