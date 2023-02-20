Joint military exercise between India and Uzbekistan commences

New Delhi: The fourth edition of joint military exercise DUSTLIK between India and Uzbekistan commenced on Monday in Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh.

“45 soldiers each from Uzbekistan and Indian Army are participating in this exercise. It is aimed at promoting positive relations between both the armies. The Indian Army contingent consists of troops from an Infantry Battalion from the Garhwal Rifles Regiment," the Ministry of Defence said.

The first edition of this exercise was held at Uzbekistan in November 2019.

The 14-day long exercise will focus on joint counter-terrorist operations in mountainous and semi-urban scenario under the UN mandate and will include field training exercises, combat discussions, lectures, demonstrations and culminate with a validation exercise," the ministry added.

Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of tactical drills for neutralization of likely threats, while learning to exploit new generation equipment and technology for conducting joint operations. Due emphasis is being laid on increasing interoperability between forces.

“The bonhomie, espirit-de-corps and goodwill generated during the exercise will go a long way in further strengthening the bonds between both armies by enabling understanding of each other’s organization and methodology of conducting various operations," the ministry said.

The third edition of the exercise was conducted at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan, from 22-31 March 2022. Indian contingent comprised of a platoon strength of Grenadiers Regiment. They joined the Uzbekistan Army contingent represented by troops of the North Western Military District.