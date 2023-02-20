Joint military exercise between India and Uzbekistan commences
Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of tactical drills for neutralization of likely threats, while learning to exploit new generation equipment and technology for conducting joint operations. Due emphasis is being laid on increasing interoperability between forces
New Delhi: The fourth edition of joint military exercise DUSTLIK between India and Uzbekistan commenced on Monday in Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh.
