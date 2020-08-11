As the case fatality rate of covid-19 in India dropped below 2% and recoveries touched 70% on Tuesday, the union health ministry said that a Joint Monitoring Group will soon come up with a guidance note for recovered patients for possible complications that may afflict them.

The Joint Monitoring Group with domain experts is working under the Director-General Health Services (DGHS).

As there is a fast progress in the area of vaccines against covid-19 globally, the government also said that it has made projections for funding the procurement of a possible vaccine.

In this context, a high-level government committee chaired by NITI Aayog member (health) Vinod K. Paul will meet states and manufacturers on Wednesday to discuss means to fund, procure and plan logistics of covid-19 vaccines when they are approved and commercialised.

“The government has formed a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration which is scheduled to meet tomorrow (Wednesday). This group will be chaired by NITI Aayog’s member health...," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

The Health Secretary also the Vice-Chairman of the expert group which will hold a meeting tomorrow with the terms of reference as – methodologies for selecting a suitable vaccine, procurement and delivery of vaccines, prioritization of groups for administering vaccine, related logistics like cold chains and inventories, financial implications and so on. “The issue of requirement of vaccine and the various modalities of funding the procurement of a possible vaccine have been engaging the attention of the Ministry of Health for quite some time now. There have been internal consultations which are still going on. We have consulted a number of stakeholders and have also made certain projections", Bhushan said.

As the total tally of covid-19 cases breached the 23 lakh mark, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the current situation and plan ahead for tackling the covid-19 pandemic via video conferencing with representatives of 10 states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh having high caseload.

The Prime Minister during the meeting discussed about the challenges and pressure faced by hospitals and health care workers.

Bhushan presented an overview of covid-19 cases in the country, noting that the rate of growth of cases in some states is higher than the average rate, and requested the States to focus on optimal utilization of testing capacity.

Bhushan apprised the PM that these states, namely, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal have also recorded about 81% of the deaths related to covid-19.

“There is a need for reporting accurate mortality figures and also talked about perimeter monitoring of containment zones with the help of local communities," Bhushan said.

The total recoveries have jumped to 15,83,489 with 47,746 covid-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The actual case load of the country is the active cases (6,39,929) which is about 28.21% of the total positive cases. They are under active medical supervision, the union health ministry said.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of covid-19 has been low when compared to the global average. It has fallen below 2% today, currently standing at 1.99%.

Taking note of the increasing recovery rate and declining case fatality rate, the Prime Minister said that target of bringing down the fatality rate below 1% can be achieved soon.

The Prime Minister said if we are able to identify the cases in the initial 72 hours, then the spread of the virus can be slowed down.

“There is a need to trace and test all those who had come in contact with an infected person within 72 hours. This should be followed like a mantra, with the same earnestness as washing hands, maintaining do gaz doori, wearing masks etc,," Modi said.

Mentioning the preparation of a roadmap for tackling the pandemic together with Delhi and nearby states, the prime minister said that the main pillars of this strategy were segregation of containment zones and focus on screening, especially of those in high risk category.

Modi noted that Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Sonepat and Gurgaon have not only seen substantial increase in recoveries, but also decrease in the number of deaths and active cases.

During the meeting the Chief Ministers requested Modi for further guidance by the Union Health Ministry for conducting sero-surveillance, while also suggesting the setting up of an integrated medical infrastructure in the country.

The Health Secretary also stated, the national average of tests per million has reached 18,320; while 24 states and UTs have done more tests than the national average.

Leroy Leo contributed to the story

