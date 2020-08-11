The Health Secretary also the Vice-Chairman of the expert group which will hold a meeting tomorrow with the terms of reference as – methodologies for selecting a suitable vaccine, procurement and delivery of vaccines, prioritization of groups for administering vaccine, related logistics like cold chains and inventories, financial implications and so on. “The issue of requirement of vaccine and the various modalities of funding the procurement of a possible vaccine have been engaging the attention of the Ministry of Health for quite some time now. There have been internal consultations which are still going on. We have consulted a number of stakeholders and have also made certain projections", Bhushan said.