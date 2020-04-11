The finance ministry (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Joint Secy and above rank officers may resume work in ministries from Monday

1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2020, 08:33 PM IST PTI

  • One-third of the essential staff members in every ministry need to be present, sources said
  • They said the government is focusing on hotspots of COVID-19 to contain the spread of the disease

New Delhi: All central ministers have been asked to resume work in ministries from Monday and put together plans for post-lockdown period to kick-start the economy, sources said on Saturday.

All ministries have been directed that joint secretary and above rank officers will resume work in respective departments, the sources said, adding that one-third of the essential staff members in every ministry need to be present.

They said the government is focusing on hotspots of COVID-19 to contain the spread of the disease and on efforts to kick-start the economy once the lockdown is lifted.

