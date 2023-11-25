Stand-up comedian Vir Das added another feather to his hat after he won the International Emmy Awards for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing on November 20.

Recently, the actor-turned-comedian shared a random interaction with an airport security personnel that has left netizens in splits. Vir Das shared a hilarious incident on his X account that occurred with him at Bengaluru airport while he was returning to India with his Emmy in his luggage. The comedian shared the full conversation that happened between him and the security officer over winning an award for cracking jokes. "Bengaluru airport security. Officer: Bag me murti hai? (Your bag has a statue?) Me: sir Puruskar hai (Sir, its an award) Officer: acha. Is me ke sharp Point hai? (Ok. Is it sharp?) Me: sir sharp nahi hai. Uska pankh hai. (No, but it has wings.) Officer: acha acha. Dikhaiye. (Ok, show me) I open the bag. He looks at the award. Lifts it up. It's not sharp. Officer: accha hai. Badhai ho. Kya karte ho? (Congratulations. What do you do?) Me: Comedian sir. Joke sunata hoon. (I am a comedian. I share jokes.) Him: joke ke liye puruskar milte hain? (Does one get award for jokes also?) Me: mujhko bhi ajeeb laga sir. (I felt strange too sir!) We both laugh. I put it back in the bag. I head to my flight," wrote Vir Das on X, formerly Twitter.

Several users responded to Vir Das' X post. Many of them expressed their happiness on how the comedian made his followers part of his achievement.



“Thanks for making us a part of your happiness. These small updates are damn nice," commented an X user on his post.

“They made a point.. LOL," wrote another user.

“You bring smiles everywhere, even at security checks. Congratulations, Vir," commented another X user. “As William Shakespeare said: Better a witty fool than a foolish wit," wrote another X user.

“Nice. Very nice. Sweet of the officer too! He was doing his job," wrote another X user.

Along with Vir Das, producer Ekta Kapoor won the the Directorate Award at the 51st International Film Awards on November 20. She became the First Indian Woman Producer to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award.

