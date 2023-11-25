'Joke ke liye puruskar milte hain': Vir Das' conversation with airport staff will leave you in giggles
Vir Das won an International Emmy Award for his Netflix special and shared a funny interaction with an airport security officer about his award.
Stand-up comedian Vir Das added another feather to his hat after he won the International Emmy Awards for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing on November 20.
Several users responded to Vir Das' X post. Many of them expressed their happiness on how the comedian made his followers part of his achievement.
“Thanks for making us a part of your happiness. These small updates are damn nice," commented an X user on his post.
“They made a point.. LOL," wrote another user.
“You bring smiles everywhere, even at security checks. Congratulations, Vir," commented another X user. “As William Shakespeare said: Better a witty fool than a foolish wit," wrote another X user.
“Nice. Very nice. Sweet of the officer too! He was doing his job," wrote another X user.
Along with Vir Das, producer Ekta Kapoor won the the Directorate Award at the 51st International Film Awards on November 20. She became the First Indian Woman Producer to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award.
