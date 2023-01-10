Joshimath: Central team to submit its report today on the sinking town

A team from Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) that reached the 'sinking zone' Joshimath on Monday to analyse the damages caused to buildings for compensation, will be submitting its report today.
Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here on Monday to assess the situation in Joshimath.
Water accumulation under the ground in the affected area is considered to be in Joshimath but the source of the water is yet to be ascertained.
The central team of officials also said a geological survey of the areas identified for the rehabilitation of the affected people should be carried out.
Joshimath, which is witnessing land subsidence forcing the Uttarakhand government to shift the locals to safer places, has been divided into three zones based on the magnitude of possible danger.
Yesterday, Uttarakhand Secretary said that every minute is important s more houses, buildings and roads developed cracks in Joshimath. The number of subsidence-affected homes rose to 678 while 27 more families were evacuated to safety, and 82 families have been shifted to safe locations in the town.
The district administration has put red cross marks on more than 200 houses in the sinking town that are unsafe for living. It asked their occupants to either shift to the temporary relief centres or rented accommodation for which each family will get the assistance of ₹4000 per month for the next six months from the state government.
Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed for relief and rescue efforts.
There are 16 places in Joshimath where temporary relief centres have been built for the affected people. Apart from them, 19 more hotels, guest houses, and school buildings have been identified for the affected people in Joshimath and 20 outside the town of Pipalkoti.
Joshimath, part of the Chamoli district, is located at a height of more than 6,000 feet, and apart from the local population, it is a garrison town with units of the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Garhwal scouts who are present in the area for their primary task to guard the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) that is about 100 kms from away.
It is also the gateway to the holy shrines of Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib apart from Auli, a noted ski resort location where major snow and ice sporting competitions are held.
