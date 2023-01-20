Earlier on 19 January, sources told ANI that almost 35 percent of the affected people of Joshimath are ready to shift to accommodations being offered by the government in Pipalkoti. Officials on condition of anonymity said that the administration took suggestions from around 1000 affected people over a call and sought an opinion if they want a new house in Pipalkoti or seek a lump-sum amount from the government for their relocation. About 40 percent still not taken any firm decision. "In Pipalkoti and Gochar areas, the government will make pre-fab or pucca houses for the affected people. For those whose shops have been affected due to this calamity, roadside shops are being arranged in Pipalkoti itself. Shops would also be set up in the areas where the government intends to build houses," sources said.

