Joshimath crisis: NTPC denies link but can it pass the buck ?

Residents of Joshimath have said that while the cracks aren’t new to them, they have accelerated in the last few days. The Garhwal commissioner Sushil Kumar echoing the same said to news agency PTI, “Land subsidence has been going on slowly in Joshimath for quite some time but it has increased over the past week with huge cracks appearing in houses, fields and roads. The situation worsened apparently after a water channel beneath the town erupted last week," he said.