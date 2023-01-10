Joshimath: Demolition of damaged hotels, houses today. Latest updates

Joshimath: Demolition of damaged hotels, houses today. Latest updates2 min read . 10:49 AM IST
- A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on standby to assist the district administration in the demolition work, as and when required
Authorities at Joshimath said on Tuesday that they will start demolishing hotels and houses in the holy town, which developed cracks due to land subsidence. All residents have been safely evacuated from 'unsafe' zones. The demolition of buildings will begin under the supervision of a team of experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee.
A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on standby to assist the district administration in the demolition work, as and when required.
Here are the latest updates in this big story:
1) Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View, which have developed more cracks, will be demolished on Tuesday, officials said.
2) The areas where the buildings will be demolished have been vacated by the administration after they were declared 'unsafe zones'.
3) If being demolished in public interest I'm with Govt & admin, even if there are only partial cracks in my hotel. But I should've been given a notice& valuation should've been made. I urge for valuation, I'll leave: Thakur Singh Rana, owner of Malari Inn to ANI.
4) Of the two hotels, Malari Inn will be demolished in a step-wise manner today. First of all, the top portion will be demolished. It is being done because both the hotels have tilted and have come very close to each other due to the sinking: Manikant Mishra, Commandant, SDRF
5) "Under Joshimath city area, 213 rooms have been temporarily identified as habitable, with their capacities estimated at 1191. Also, 491 rooms/halls have been identified in Pipalkoti outside Joshimath area, with a combined capacity of 2,205," according to the bulletin issued by the District Disaster Management Authority, Chamoli
6) Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority underlined the need for ascertaining the location of underground water accumulation in the subsidence zone.
7) Water accumulation under the ground in the affected area is considered to be in Joshimath but the source of the water is yet to be ascertained.
8) The chief minister told the central team that Joshimath is an important town from cultural, religious and strategic points of view and integrated efforts will be needed for its restoration.
-With agency inputs
