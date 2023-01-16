As many as 849 buildings are developing cracks in subsidence-hit Joshimath and of these, a total of 165 are located in the danger zone. Meanwhile, authorities are continuing the process of evacuation with affected families being transferred to temporary relief centres.

Disaster Management Authority said in its daily bulletin, a total of 800 people, belonging to 237 families, have so far been shifted to safety by the district administration

According to officials, 615 rooms in 83 places have been identified as temporary relief camps in the town in which 2,190 people can be accommodated. Besides, 491 rooms in 20 buildings have been identified as temporary relief camps in Pipalkoti outside Joshimath municipal area where 2,205 people can stay, they said.

The district administration has so far distributed ₹301.77 lakh worth interim assistance to 396 affected families.

"Around 284 food kits, 360 blankets, 842 litres of milk, 55 heaters/blowers, 36 daily use kits, and 642 other relief materials have been distributed to the affected," an official sad.

Health check-up of more than 637 people living in relief camps has been done, while health tests of 33 animals were also done in the affected areas.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, appears on the edge of a precipice with gaping cracks appearing on buildings, roads and public facilities.