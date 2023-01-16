Joshimath land sinking: 849 buildings developing cracks, 165 in danger zone1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 10:03 PM IST
A total of 800 people, belonging to 237 families, have so far been shifted to safety by the district administration
A total of 800 people, belonging to 237 families, have so far been shifted to safety by the district administration
As many as 849 buildings are developing cracks in subsidence-hit Joshimath and of these, a total of 165 are located in the danger zone. Meanwhile, authorities are continuing the process of evacuation with affected families being transferred to temporary relief centres.