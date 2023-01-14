Joshimath land subsidence: List of places at risk of sinking in Uttarakhand

Joshimath's land subsidence is highlighting the dangers posed to Uttarakhand and its fragile ecology of the mountain ranges disturbed by the proliferation of dams, deforestation, forest fires, and million dollars road projects. Decades ago, environmentalists and activists flagged the risks, which have come to the fore now after Joshimath's crisis.
Located at an altitude of over 6,000 feet (1,830 meters), Joshimath is a seismic zone dotted with several picturesque towns and villages that are gateways to pilgrimage sites (Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib), international skiing spot (Auli) and strategic outposts in India’s lingering border dispute with China.
The region is already vulnerable to frequent extreme weather events and landslides.
In 2021, a glacial burst in the state's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and led to massive flooding in Reni village, leaving over 200 killed or missing. And in 2013, a massive cloudburst in Kedarnath left more than 5,000 dead in the state.
At present, four hydropower projects with a combined projected cost of about $1.9 billion are currently under construction in Uttarakhand.
Yesterday, the National Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released satellite images of Joshimath's sunken land. The report claimed that rapid subsidence of a maximum of 5.4 centimeters was triggered in Joshimath town in the 12 days up to 8 January. Slow subsidence of a maximum of 9 centimeters (3.5 inches) was recorded between April and November 2022.
Here is list of other places in Uttarakhand that could be at risk:
- Tehri: Cracks have appeared in some houses in the region. The nearby Tehri Dam is India’s tallest dam and one of the largest hydroelectric power projects. The project also raised concerns about the environmental problems of locating a large dam in the delicate ecosystem of the Himalayan foothills.
- Mana: Considered the last Indian village at the border with China, it’s also a key military installation where troop strength was boosted after the latest India-China border stand-off erupted in the summer of 2020.
Mana is being linked with a national highway, part of a project promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve connectivity between Hindu pilgrimage sites. Environmental groups have raised concern about the project saying the felling of trees in the wildlife-rich area will increase landslide risks.
- Dharasu: The hill town has a landing ground critical for both locals as well as the military for moving troops and material to the disputed Himalayan border. US-made C-130 transporters land in this patch.
- Gauchar: An important civil and military base about 100 kilometers southwest of Joshimath and just 200 kilometers from the border. The bulk of the Indian Air Force’s rescue and relief efforts in 2013 was staged from this town.
- Pithoragarh: It is an important military and civil hub. Apart from being a large administrative center, it has an airstrip that can accommodate large aircraft and is crucial to the military.
Some experts told Mint that certain regions of Champawat, Uttarkashi, and Karnaprayag have also developed cracks like Joshimath.
