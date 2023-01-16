Joshimath land subsidence: Locals stage protests outside tehsil office against NTPC2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 08:46 PM IST
- Apart from this, the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS) also announced a protest across the town on 26 January.
Days after the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath and government indulged in demolitions of broken houses and evacuating citizens, people in the vicinity on 16 January stage protests outside tehsil office demanding proactive compensation, immediate rehabilitation, and closure of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) project in the area.