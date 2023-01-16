Days after the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath and government indulged in demolitions of broken houses and evacuating citizens, people in the vicinity on 16 January stage protests outside tehsil office demanding proactive compensation, immediate rehabilitation, and closure of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) project in the area.

As per a report, published by the Hindustan Times, at least 100 women gathered and protested against the NTPC project.

Apart from this, the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS) also announced a protest across the town on 26 January. “Along with a protest at the tehsil office, roads and highways will be blocked," the Hindustan Times quoted activist and convenor of JBSS Atul Sati as saying. He added that ward wise protests will take place from January 17 to 25.

According to the locals, the land subsidence in the holy town is occurring in Joshimath due to the projects works of NTPC and were angry that the government has given a clean cheat to NTPC.

Earlier this week, the Centre refuted suggestions by environmentalists and some geologists that tunnelling associated with NTPC’s 520 MW Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Project near Joshimath may have triggered the land subsidence. It stated that NTPC tunnel does not pass through Joshimath.

Among others, even Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami claimed the and subsidence in Chamoli district is a natural disaster.

Around eight families living below the two damaged hotels, being demolished, staged a symbolic protest on Sunday evening and demanded immediate rehabilitation.

As per details, number of houses that have developed cracks so far also rose to 849, while the houses in the danger zone stood at 165. The administration shifted four families to safer locations from their damaged houses on Monday, taking this number to 237 (800 people).

The State government has government, over ₹1.87 crore interim relief to 125 affected families in Joshimath, said secretary of disaster management Ranjit Kumar Sinha.