Apart from this, the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS) also announced a protest across the town on 26 January. “Along with a protest at the tehsil office, roads and highways will be blocked," the Hindustan Times quoted activist and convenor of JBSS Atul Sati as saying. He added that ward wise protests will take place from January 17 to 25.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}