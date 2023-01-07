As the Joshimath city of Uttarakhand went on high alert after 500 houses developed cracks due to land subsidence, the authorities are claiming that only a particular area of the city is affected. The state government was seen in action mode as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held two high-level meetings on Friday and also visited the affected areas to assure people of their safety.

"The problem of land subsidence is only in a particular area of Joshimath, not the entire town. This is the reason we are able to resettle the affected people in hotels or homestays. in safer areas of the town," District Magistrate of Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana said to the news agency ANI.

Currently, the top priority of the administration is to save lives and institutional experts and scientists from across the country are working to get more information about the phenomena and suggest some measures to ensure the safety of the local residents.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered some urgent steps and instructed evacuations from the danger zones. He also informed that the government is in consultations with officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"It is too early to say what caused the land subsidence. Our experts, geoscientists, and different agencies and ministries of the state and central governments, including IIT Roorkee, are constantly assessing the situation and looking into the reasons for subsidence. Talks are on with ISRO as well. It would be too early to say what caused this," he further added.

Experts point towards unplanned constructions and extreme weather events for the land subsidence phenomenon.

On Friday, the state government announced ₹4,000 for all the affected families for the next six months. The money will be distributed from the Chief Minister's relief fund. The government has also ordered a ban on construction works around Joshimath.

(With inputs from ANI)