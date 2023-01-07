Joshimath: Land subsidence only in a particular area, government in talks with ISRO2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 08:19 PM IST
- Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered some urgent steps and instructed evacuations from the danger zones
As the Joshimath city of Uttarakhand went on high alert after 500 houses developed cracks due to land subsidence, the authorities are claiming that only a particular area of the city is affected. The state government was seen in action mode as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held two high-level meetings on Friday and also visited the affected areas to assure people of their safety.