In the wake of land subsidence at Joshimath city of Uttarakhand, PM Modi spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, regarding the situation and assured all possible help to the state from the Union Government.
"PM Modi had a telephone conversation with me asking about the situation in Joshimath and the steps taken for the rehabilitation and safety of people. PM Modi assured all possible help to save Joshimath" said Uttarakhand CM Dhami.
"The situation in Joshimath is being analyzed. We'll also see if other mountainous towns have achieved their toleration limit," added Dhami.
The Prime Minister's Office will also hold a high-level meeting regarding the issue of land subsidence on Sunday and senior officials of Uttarakhand will also attend the meeting through video-conferencing.
"Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra will hold a high-level review with the Cabinet Secretary and senior officials of Government and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO today afternoon," an official release said.
The local residents of the area are concerned about their safety after spotting cracks in various parts of the town buildings and streets. They describe the town as “gradually sinking".
According to geographical experts, the problem of land subsidence in Joshimath is around 10 years prior which occurred due to the rapid de-watering of the stratum. The news of the town sinking was not surprising for experts as despite their repeated warnings, no corrective actions were taken.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami talked with locals and assured them of their safety. He also announced compensation from Chief Minister's relief fund and ordered an immediate evacuation of people from danger zones.
The Chief Minister instructed to constitute a coordination committee at the level of government under the chairmanship of the Additional Secretary and also at a local level under the chairmanship of Commissioner, Garhwal. The coordination committee will ensure adequate help and safety of the affected families.
