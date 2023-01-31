Days after the Joshimath land subsidence, Chamoli district magistrate Himanshu Khurana on 30 January on has proposed hree options for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected families, reported Hindustan Times.

The following information was shared during the meeting of the high-powered committee on the Joshimath crisis that was presided over by additional chief secretary Anand Vardhan.

“We are okay with the one-time settlement but they should clarify the rate of compensation. It should be adequate. In the hills, building a house is an uphill task and requires a lot of money," said Jagdish Negi who is an affected person in the town.

“First they should make it clear they would allot land. How would they decide? If somebody lived in a good locality close to Badrinath highway, would they be paid better? Even in the one-time settlement option, they have not cleared at which rate they will pay," said another affected person Digambar Rawat, who has been living in a relief camp since January 3 at Nagar Palika Parishad building.

President of Joshimath Vyapar Mandal -- Nain Singh Bhandari, said, "“The area that they have proposed to allot to the affected families is not adequate. Secondly, the options lack clarity on how much percentage above the market rate we will be paid. Thirdly, the proposals say nothing about the business activities affected here and there is ambiguity about how they would pay for commercial structures."

While convenor of Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, Atul Sati, said that the proposal lacks calrity. "The government’s policy framework for the rehabilitation of affected people is yet to come. These are just pieces of information."

“They have not made it clear at which rate they will pay the compensation. We had asked them to consider the centre’s Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, 2007, which covers every section of society, including businessmen. The proposals will now go to the state cabinet. Let’s see in which form the proposals are passed by the cabinet," he said.

According to the three options proposed by the district administration, the first proposes one-time settlement will be done by providing financial assistance to the affected landowners.

However, the land/building of the affected person will have to be registered in favour of the state government ahead of making full payment.

Second option proposes land up to a maximum area of 100 square metres will be provided to the affected owners for house construction relative to the affected land. Also a compensation will be given for the affected structure.

The third option proposes a building will be constructed on the land up to the maximum area of 75 square meters at the identified place for the rehabilitation of the affected.

As per details, the three options suggested for the rehabilitation of the affected people will come up during the cabinet at the government level.