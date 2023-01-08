Joshimath: NRSC, IIRS to conduct study through satellite images

Joshimath: NRSC, IIRS to conduct study through satellite images1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
- The chief minister also asked officials to relax the norms to expedite relief operations
The Uttarakhand government has asked the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad, and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun to conduct a study of the Joshimath area through satellite images.
The requests were made after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami returned from his visit to the affected areas in Joshimath and held a meeting with senior officials here Saturday night.
Apart from these, IIT-Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee, and Director CSIR, Central Building Research Institute Roorkee have also done a detailed survey and study of Joshimath area and will soon submit their report to the government.
The chief minister also asked officials to relax the norms to expedite relief operations.
Dhami also sanctioned an additional amount of ₹11 crore to the District Magistrate Chamoli.
Instructions were also given for the formation of a high-level coordination committee at the state and local levels for monitoring development work along with the relief and rescue work being done in the areas affected by land subsidence.
Separately, the land subsidence continuing in the Joshimath area of the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister's office on Sunday said it would hold a high-level meeting this afternoon.
"Principal Secretary to PM Dr. P K Mishra will hold a high-level review with the Cabinet Secretary and senior officials of Government and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO today afternoon," an official release said.
According to the release, senior officers of Uttarakhand will also attend the review through video conferencing.
The meeting is being held in wake of the cracks that have developed in the area in the last few days.
