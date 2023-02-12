Joshimath: Power, water bills of affected families waived off for 6 months
Residents of Joshimath are facing an uncertain future as they continue to deal with the aftermath of the severe land subsidence that hit the city over a month ago.
Uttarakhand government has waived the electricity and water bills of the local residents affected by Joshimath's land subsidence for six months. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed the officials in the cabinet meeting to issue the order in this regard on Sunday.
