Uttarakhand government has waived the electricity and water bills of the local residents affected by Joshimath's land subsidence for six months. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed the officials in the cabinet meeting to issue the order in this regard on Sunday.

Residents of Joshimath are facing an uncertain future as they continue to deal with the aftermath of the severe land subsidence that hit the city over a month ago. The situation has forced many residents who were temporarily housed in a primary school to move to abandoned army barracks.

However, with the arrival of Char Dham pilgrims in April and May, the residents are worried that they may lose even this shelter. The lack of a permanent rehabilitation solution has left the residents in a state of uncertainty and fear.

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana on Friday informed that various cracks had been noticed in 868 buildings of Joshimath. Out of these, 181 buildings are in unsafe areas and the dismantling work of Hotel Mount View and Malari Inn is in its final stage.

He also said that 878 members of 243 disaster-affected families are in relief camps and basic facilities are being provided to them, according to the news agency ANI.

"Relief amount of 515.80 lakhs has been distributed to the families hit by subsidence in Joshimath. The amount distributed is advanced relief for damaged buildings, special rehabilitation package, a one-time special grant for transportation of goods, and for the purpose of immediate needs and purchase of household items," he tweeted.

"878 members of 243 disaster-affected families are in relief camps. Basic facilities like food, drinking water, and medicine are being made available to the affected people in the relief camps," he added.

The district magistrate has proposed three solutions to a state-level committee for the permanent resettlement of Joshimath residents. However, the plan can only be put into action once the state cabinet gives its approval and the impacted residents agree with the chosen option.

(With ANI inputs)