Joshimath: Preparations to demolish two hotels begin amid compensation demands

Joshimath crisis: The administration has started preparations for the demolition of two precariously standing hotels in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, despite facing protests from their owners and locals on the issue of compensation.
Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View were leaning towards each other dangerously, posing a threat to the human settlements around the structures, according to the news agency PTI.
Following this, the Uttarakhand government had directed the razing of unstable structures on Monday, beginning with these two hotels.
State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel, along with a JCB machine and workers, reached the site and announcements were made through loud hailers, asking people to keep their distance from the two hotels. The area was barricaded and the power lines were cut off.
However, Malari Inn owner laid himself on the road in front of the hotel in protest as the administration was about to raze it off. Hotel owners said they came to know about the state government's decision through newspapers and demanded a one-time settlement of the compensation amount.
“There was no prior notice. If the government demarcated my hotel as unsafe, it should have first come up with a one-time settlement plan before deciding to demolish it," Singh told PTI.
He later claimed that he was sent an estimate of ₹2.92 crore (worth of loss) and asked by the sub-divisional magistrate to sign it.
"How can I sign it? I had spent ₹6-7 crore on upgrading the hotel by 2011. I am with the state government so far as the safety of people is concerned but I do not agree with the amount being offered to me as compensation," he said.
A large number of locals were also protesting, claiming that there was no clarity on how the people whose properties were to be demolished will be compensated.
A man who runs a small business in the town and was a part of the protests said that decisions are being taken unilaterally, without consulting the locals.
Meanwhile, Mount View owner Lalmani Semwal also expressed similar sentiments . "It is like slaying a child one has reared through years of hard work in front of its parents," he told PTI.
"We put all our resources into building this hotel. We paid regular taxes to the government. It said nothing then and now, all of a sudden, it comes up with a drastic decision like this. Isn't it a violation of human rights? If the government has decided, what can we say? But we should be offered a one-time settlement plan in compensation, on the lines of Badrinath," Semwal added.
According to a bulletin issued by the Disaster Management Authority, a total of 131 families have so far been shifted to the temporary relief centres, including 37 evacuated on Tuesday, while the number of damaged houses in the town has gone up to 723. There are 86 houses in the area demarcated as an unsafe zone.
The district administration has put red cross marks on the houses in the sinking town that are unsafe for living.
Huge cracks have appeared on houses and roads in Joshimath, forcing the government to evacuate the residents of the Himalayan town to a safe place.
