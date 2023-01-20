The Chamoli district administration has now given orders for the demolition of three residential structures, two in the Manohar Bagh ward and one in Sunil, after beginning the demolition of the two Joshimath hotels that were damaged as a result of ground subsidence.

The mechanical demolition of one of the two Manohar Bagh houses that will be torn down by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) started on Friday.

According to Harak Singh Rana, an inspector with the SDRF, the PWD's rest house has already been demolished by a bulldozer. Snowfall forced a halt to the town's demolition operation, but he said that it will restart as soon as the weather clears.

On 15 January, it was decided that the hotels Snow Crest and Kamet, which are close to the Joshimath-Auli ropeway, were unsafe because of wall fissures.

The Hotel Malari Inn was demolished by the district authority on 12 January, and the following day, work on the nearby damaged hotel Mount View started.

Meanwhile, the water gushing out of a wall near Jaypee colony on Thursday increased from 100 litre per minute (LPM) to 150 LPM in a day.

Earlier, rhe flow had gradually came down from 540 litres per minute (LPM) on 6 January to 100 LPM on 18 January.

Locals have been claiming that the aquifer burst is responsible for widening of cracks. According to a district official, several residents reported that the cracks in their homes had widened on the intervening night of January 2 and 3. This is when the water began gushing out near JP colony.

The chief minister has nominated Ajendra Ajay as his special envoy to the Joshimath crisis. Ajay is the chairman of the Shri Badarinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

Ajay has been tasked with periodically conducting on-the-ground surveys while coordinating with the local administration and government and reporting back to the chief minister's camp office on the state of affairs in Joshimath.

On Friday, Ajay met with Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, at the CM Camp Office and presented him with a check for 5 lakh from the chief minister's relief fund to assist the affected residents of Joshimath.

As of Thursday, 849 houses have developed cracks of which 181 fall in danger zone.

According to the Chamoli administration, 867 individuals from 259 families have been relocated to safer areas after being ejected from their unsafe homes.

People from Joshimath who were living in temporary relief camps due to land subsidence were made even more miserable on Friday by snowfall and rain in various parts of Uttarakhand.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and Secretary for Disaster Management Ranjit Kumar Sinha, and requested that they see to it that enough heaters and fuel for bonfires are provided to the temporary relief centres in Joshimath.

(With inputs from agencies)