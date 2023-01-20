Joshimath 'sinking': After hotels, damaged residential structures demolished in Himalayan town2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:14 PM IST
The Hotel Malari Inn was demolished on 12 January by the district administration, and the following day the nearby damaged hotel Mount View was dismantled
The Chamoli district administration has now given orders for the demolition of three residential structures, two in the Manohar Bagh ward and one in Sunil, after beginning the demolition of the two Joshimath hotels that were damaged as a result of ground subsidence.
