‘Joshimath sinking cannot be stopped’: Experts seek Himalayas be termed eco-sensitive zone4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 02:44 PM IST
The experts have warned that if the ‘so-called development driven by human greed' continues in the Garhwal region it will lead to the subsidence of Nainital, Mussoorie among other areas
"Declare Himalayas as an eco-sensitive zone. Regulate big projects causing devastation," experts have said about subsidence-hit holy town of Uttarakhand, Joshimath. The experts have said that unplanned and uncontrolled developmental work in Joshimath has led to the devastation that has grappled the town.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×