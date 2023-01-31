The Secretary of Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha on 30 January informed that an Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan chaired a high-powered committee meeting on the relief, rehabilitation and various other works going on in Joshimath in the wake of landslip and subsidence.

This committee was informed at the meeting that three options have been presented by the district magistrate, Chamoli, for the rehabilitation and displacement of the affected people in Joshimath.

Under the first option, the one-time settlement will be done by providing financial assistance to the affected landowners. As compensation for the damage to the affected land or building, the payment will be made for the land and building as per the prescribed standards by making a one-time settlement. Before making the full payment, the land or building of the affected person will have to be registered in favour of the state government.

Under the second option, land up to a maximum area of 100 square metres will be provided to the affected land-building owners for house construction relative to the affected land and compensation will be given for the affected building. In case of more than 100 square meters of land, the affected landowners will be paid for the rest of the land according to the norms. Before making the full payment to the affected land or building owners and before allotting land up to a maximum area of 100 square meters for house construction, the registry of the land or building of the disaster-affected person will have to be done in favour of the state government.

Under the third option, a building will be constructed on the land up to the maximum area of 75 square meters at the identified place for the rehabilitation of the affected. If the valuation of the affected residential building or land is more than the accommodation being provided, then the remaining amount will be paid to the affected.

Before allotting building tax on the land up to the maximum area of 75 square meters relative to the affected land building, the registry of the concerned disaster-affected land or building will have to be done in favour of the state government.

The meeting also recommended that the options be placed before the state Cabinet. The secretary of Disaster Management said only after the final report of the ongoing survey being conducted by various technical institutions is received in relation to the disaster-affected area in Joshimath, would it be clear which area is to be displaced permanently.

After receiving the report, consent will be obtained from the affected families. After that PIU will take action for permanent rehabilitation at the local level. Only after receiving the final report of the technical institutes, a decision will also be taken regarding the works related to mitigation of stabilization of the area, toe erosion, drainage plan etc.

Instructions were also given by the committee that electricity and water bills should be waived for six months in the disaster-affected commercial establishments. Locals residing in areas deemed 'unsafe zones' have been shifted to safer places over the past few weeks. On 24 January, fresh cracks were seen along the Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district.

Earlier, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reassured the public that the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage will be conducted safely. He emphasized that there should be no doubts in the minds of people about Joshimath, which serves as the gateway to Badrinath. Dhami stated that 70 percent of the people in Joshimath are living their lives normally and that the roads to nearby Badrinath and Auli are fully open. He added that the administration is making sure that the Char Dham yatra takes place without any disruptions and that the safety of pilgrims is of utmost importance

