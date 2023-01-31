Joshimath: Chamoli DM submits 3 options for relief, rehabilitation of affected people at high level meet. Details here3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 05:53 AM IST
Secretary of Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha on Monday informed that Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan chaired a high-powered committee meeting on the relief, rehabilitation and various other works going on in Joshimath in the wake of landslip and subsidence.
The Secretary of Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha on 30 January informed that an Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan chaired a high-powered committee meeting on the relief, rehabilitation and various other works going on in Joshimath in the wake of landslip and subsidence.
