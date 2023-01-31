Under the second option, land up to a maximum area of 100 square metres will be provided to the affected land-building owners for house construction relative to the affected land and compensation will be given for the affected building. In case of more than 100 square meters of land, the affected landowners will be paid for the rest of the land according to the norms. Before making the full payment to the affected land or building owners and before allotting land up to a maximum area of 100 square meters for house construction, the registry of the land or building of the disaster-affected person will have to be done in favour of the state government.