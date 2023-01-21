The geological catastrophe in the Himalayan town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand is accentuating day-by-day. Not only geographical but the anthropological landscape of the region is also witnessing unfortunate alterations. Himanshu Khurana, the District Magistrate of Chamoli, said that following heavy snowfall in Joshimath, which is already experiencing land subsidence, reports have been received that in a few areas, cracks in building have widened.

According to Khurana, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police are prepared in case a tragedy occurs as a result of the significant snowfall in Joshimath. He described the state of the relief camps in Joshimath and stated that the team is working to give all the facilities required.

View Full Image Workers demolish a building with heavy cracks in the land subsidence affected area, in Joshimath, (PTI)

The DM stated, "There have been reports of building cracks widening in a few locations in Joshimath as a result of the significant snowfall. Our team is working to supply all the necessary amenities, such as heaters and hot water."

He claimed that a senior-level engineer is on duty in the camp to keep an eye on any electricity issues in the relief camps.

On January 20, Ranjit Kumar Sinha, the secretary of disaster management, gave a media briefing on the relief and rehabilitation efforts taking place in Joshimath. He informed that an immediate assistance fund of ₹4 lakhs, or ₹50,000 per family, had been allocated to the eight affected tenants.

According to Sinha, 218 affected families in Joshimath have received advance aid totaling more than ₹3.27 crores.

He said in a statement to the media, "There are 18 pregnant women living in Joshimath's municipal area who are not currently in relief camps. These expectant mothers reside in their own homes."

"Health tests of these women are being done continuously," he added.

In addition, 81 kids under the age of 10 are being examined by doctors in the relief camps.

Sinha claimed that regular surveys and study work were being carried out at the technical institutes run by the Central and State governments in Joshimath.

Why cracks widened after snowfall?

In addition to the geological forces of subsidence destabalising the region, low temperatures of winter accompanied with snow fall has accentuated the problems in Joshimath.

View Full Image A view of the damaged staircase due to land subsidence is seen covered with snow as the area witnesses heavy snowfall with rain, at Joshimath. (Rahul Grover)

Physically, ice and snow have lower density than their liquid form therefore they occupy more space than water. After rain and snowfall, water seeped into the cracks which when subjected to high range of diurnal temperature changes froze and thawed in the cracks thus effecting the strength of building materials and eventually leading to widening of the cracks.

(With inputs from ANI)