Joshimath land sinking issue: Huge cracks have appeared in scores of houses while many have suffered subsidence.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks and are at risk in sinking Joshimath town. He also reviewed the situation in the sinking town with officials via video conference.