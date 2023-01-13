Joshimath weather updates: Rain, snowfall today; cracks may widen further

Joshimath weather updates: Rain, snowfall today; cracks may widen further1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Joshimath weather updates: The people of Joshimath, who are already going through an infinite number of problems after their buildings developed cracks, following land subsidence, are likely to face a much worse situation on Friday, 13 January.
This is because of the latest change in the weather condition in the town. As per the latest weather reports, Joshimath is witnessing rainfall and snowfall may also happen in a few hours on 13 January. If the rain continues, the ongoing relief work by the State Disaster Management (SDRF) may get affected. As of now, the administration has halted the demolishment of hotels.
Light snowfall has started on the higher peaks near the Badrinath-Joshimath highway today.
This changing mood of the weather has increased the concern of the disaster victims of Joshimath. If it rains, the situation may worsen.
The cracks formed after landslides can deepen and new sources of water can also erupt. The government administration is also worried about this situation.
On Friday, ISRO's latest report revealed that Joshimath has sunk 5.4 cm in the past 12 days, including the Joshimath-Auli road. Since April 2022, the town has sunk by 14.3 cm.
“Slow subsidence of 8.9 cm was recorded over a period of seven months at Joshimath. While the rapid subsidence of 5.4 cm happened over a period of 12 days," ISRO said in its report.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha said that if any situation arises during the relief and rescue operation, the army helicopter and government helicopter are on standby.
He said that eight teams of SDRF have been deployed at Joshimath for disaster relief operations, while two teams of NDRF have also been deployed.
Sinha said that house rent of ₹4,000 each has been provided to 3 families so far.
"169 families - 589 people - relocated so far. ₹5000 per family provided for general expenses to 73 families so far - ₹3,65,000 in total. ₹1,30,000 each provided to 10 families so far as per SDRF provisions - ₹13 Lakh in total," Sinha said.
