Journalism tops list of 'most regretted' college degrees

Journalism tops list of 'most regretted' college degrees2 min read . 04:52 PM IST
- The report found that 44% of all job seekers with college degrees regret their field of study.
College degrees may not often turn out to be the best decision one rejoices throughout their life. While many are found doing jobs that does not match their college major degree, many are found padding up with plethora of professional or technical degrees to find better living with higher pay.
College degrees may not often turn out to be the best decision one rejoices throughout their life. While many are found doing jobs that does not match their college major degree, many are found padding up with plethora of professional or technical degrees to find better living with higher pay.
A recent survey has found that students who studied journalism as their college majors regretted their decision the most and would jump at the opportunity to go back and take up a different degree.
A recent survey has found that students who studied journalism as their college majors regretted their decision the most and would jump at the opportunity to go back and take up a different degree.
While it is common knowledge that only a undergraduate degree would not suffice if higher pay is the aim, the survey found that they earn 84% more than those with just a high school diploma.
While it is common knowledge that only a undergraduate degree would not suffice if higher pay is the aim, the survey found that they earn 84% more than those with just a high school diploma.
The report found that 44% of all job seekers with college degrees regret their field of study.
The report found that 44% of all job seekers with college degrees regret their field of study.
Experts have stated that these days for mid and higher level recruitment, companies drop the degree requirement and look for skill level and experience. “A growing number of companies, including many in tech, are also dropping degree requirements for many middle-skill and even higher-skill roles." says a report on CNBC.
Experts have stated that these days for mid and higher level recruitment, companies drop the degree requirement and look for skill level and experience. “A growing number of companies, including many in tech, are also dropping degree requirements for many middle-skill and even higher-skill roles." says a report on CNBC.
Earning a degree is almost always worthwhile, according to "The College Payoff," a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. The report on CNBC sorted the information to find out that-Good prospects, higher pay means less regret- was the common belief.
Earning a degree is almost always worthwhile, according to "The College Payoff," a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. The report on CNBC sorted the information to find out that-Good prospects, higher pay means less regret- was the common belief.
The survey report also revealed that the top-paying college majors earn $3.4 million more than the lowest-paying majors over a lifetime. Computer science majors, with an average annual starting salary of almost $100,000, were the happiest overall, according to ZipRecruiter.
The survey report also revealed that the top-paying college majors earn $3.4 million more than the lowest-paying majors over a lifetime. Computer science majors, with an average annual starting salary of almost $100,000, were the happiest overall, according to ZipRecruiter.
Graduates entering the workforce with good career prospects and high starting salaries are the most satisfied with their field of study, job site ZipRecruiter also found.
Graduates entering the workforce with good career prospects and high starting salaries are the most satisfied with their field of study, job site ZipRecruiter also found.
Journalism, sociology, communications and education all topped the list of most-regretted college majors, according to ZipRecruiter's survey of more than 1,500 college graduates who were looking for a job.
Journalism, sociology, communications and education all topped the list of most-regretted college majors, according to ZipRecruiter's survey of more than 1,500 college graduates who were looking for a job.
-Journalism-87%
-Journalism-87%
-Sociology-72%
-Sociology-72%
-Liberal Arts/ General Studies-72%
-Liberal Arts/ General Studies-72%
-Communication-64%
-Communication-64%
-Education-61%
-Education-61%
-Marketing management and Research- 60%
-Marketing management and Research- 60%
-Medical or Clinical Assisting-58%
-Medical or Clinical Assisting-58%
-Political Science-56%
-Political Science-56%
-Biology-52%
-Biology-52%
-English Literature and Language-52%
-English Literature and Language-52%
While the most regretted degree was one in Journalism, the list also saw an increasing number of students regretting studying Sociology and Marketing Management.
While the most regretted degree was one in Journalism, the list also saw an increasing number of students regretting studying Sociology and Marketing Management.
-Computer Science and Information technology- 72%
-Computer Science and Information technology- 72%
-Criminology-72%
-Criminology-72%
-Engineering-71%
-Engineering-71%
-Nursing-69%
-Nursing-69%
-Health-67%
-Health-67%
-Business administration and management-66%
-Business administration and management-66%
-Finance-66%
-Finance-66%
-Psychology-65%
-Psychology-65%
-Construction Trades-65%
-Construction Trades-65%
-Human Resource Management- 58%
-Human Resource Management- 58%
In this list it was understood that students who opted for a specialisation in science, technology, engineering and math — collectively known as STEM disciplines — are projected to earn the most overall.
In this list it was understood that students who opted for a specialisation in science, technology, engineering and math — collectively known as STEM disciplines — are projected to earn the most overall.