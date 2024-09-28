Journalist finds cockroach in omelette on Air India Delhi-New York flight: ‘My 2 year old finished more than half…’

An Air India passenger has lodged a complaint after discovering a cockroach in the omelette served during their flight from Delhi to New York. The incident occurred on September 17, on flight AI 101, prompting the airline to take immediate action.

‘My 2 year old finished more than half’: Passenger’s Experience In her post on X, journalist Suyesha Savant detailed the unsettling experience on the New York-bound Air India flight, “Found a cockroach in the omelette served to me on the Air India flight from Delhi to New York. My 2 year old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result.”

Savant shared a video and photos of the food items served during the flight, tagging Air India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Air India’s Response On the post shared by Suyesha Savant, Air India responded by saying, “Dear Ms. Savant, we're very sorry to hear about your experience. Please share your booking details via DM so that we can investigate promptly.”

In a separate update an Air India spokesperson said, “We are aware of a social media post by a passenger regarding a foreign object in the onboard meal offered to them on AI-101 operating from DEL to JFK on 17 September 2024.”

Air India expressed deep concern over the incident and emphasized that it is collaborating with its catering service provider for a thorough investigation.

The spokesperson reiterated the airline's commitment to customer satisfaction, stating, "We are concerned about the experience of the customer in the said instance and have taken it up with the catering service provider to investigate further." They assured that necessary actions would be implemented to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Air India emphasized its partnership with reputable caterers who supply meals to leading airlines worldwide, adhering to stringent standard operating procedures and multiple quality checks to ensure the safety and quality of the food served to passengers.

CEO flags ‘worst first class’ on Delhi-Chicago Air India flight On September 10, Anip Patel, CEO of CaPatel Investments, criticized Air India's business class service on a 15-hour flight, calling it the "worst" he's ever experienced. He described the journey as a "nightmare," having paid $6,300 for what he deemed the “worst first-class cabin” he had encountered.

Patel shared a viral video detailing the "gross" condition of the Air India flight's cabin, highlighting its worn and damaged state. "Look at how gross this is," he remarked, pointing out that “there were things moving in every compartment," with much of the furniture ripped or showing significant wear.